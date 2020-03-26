Man accused of breaking into 18 churches in Kannapolis

This investigation revealed that Adam Soles was responsible for a total of 18 church break-ins in Kannapolis from January 19, 2020 through March 25, 2020. (Source: Kannapolis Police Department)
March 25, 2020 at 9:31 PM EDT - Updated March 25 at 9:31 PM

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have arrested a man accused of breaking into at least 18 churches in Kannapolis.

On Wednesday, around 6:20 a.m., Kannapolis police officers responded to Iglesia Pentecostal on Mable Avenue in reference to a breaking and entering in progress call.

When officers arrived, they determined that someone had in fact, attempted to break-in to the church.

A short time later, officers say they located Adam Ray Soles and several items of presumed evidence close by the church.

Police say Soles was arrested on a warrant for a previous church break-in.

This investigation revealed that Soles was responsible for a total of 18 church break-ins in Kannapolis from January 19, 2020 through March 25, 2020.

Soles is currently in the Cabarrus County Jail awaiting his first appearance.

