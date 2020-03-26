Like warm temps? We’ve got that!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We have a whole string of warm and dry days coming up. Some might even call them hot!
Thursday and Friday both have very low rain chances. We will reach the upper 60s on Thursday, but we take a huge jump on Friday as highs reach the low 80s.
The weekend looks like a good one too. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. Saturday looks to be dry. As of now, Sunday has a 30% chance for showers but that may even end up being lowered with later model runs.
Next week will be a little cooler. Monday will be in the low 70s before we drop back to the low 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday. The next best chance for rain will hold off until the middle of next week.
Make it a great week!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.