Kings Mountain group back home after quarantine from cruise ship carrying COVID-19 patients

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) - A group of 14 people from Kings Mountain has returned home after being in quarantine since they got off a cruise ship carrying several coronavirus patients.
Most of them were being held at Dobbins Air Force base in Marietta, Georgia.
Don Yarbro had been living in quarantine at Dobbins Air Force for several weeks. He was originally confined to his room but he was allowed outdoors to socialize with the rest of the people staying there.
The group made it got back home safely Tuesday night, including Yarbro’s wife Lynn who was being monitored in a California hospital. She is tested negative for COVID-19.
In a video tour over a week ago, Yarbro showed WBTV the tents set up for workers to provide them with information. He says people from other states were lined up to head home, and the Kings Mountain crew couldn’t wait until it was their turn.
