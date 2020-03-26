Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers have signed free agent quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to a three-year contract. A person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press last week that the contract is worth $63 million. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team doesn't release financial terms. Bridgewater replaces Cam Newton, who was released on Tuesday after nine seasons with the team.
YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Many golf courses around the country have remained open during the coronavirus pandemic. The hope is that golf can provide an outlet for the stir crazy and a dose of normalcy. The question is whether recreational golf can be made safe enough under the circumstances. Courses have barred touching the flagsticks and even turned the hole cups upside down so golfers don't need reach in to retrieve the ball.