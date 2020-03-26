Harris Teeter hiring 5,000 workers amid coronavirus pandemic

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - Harris Teeter announced it will hire more than 5,000 workers in an effort to fulfill a growing retail and distribution center demand from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The grocer will provide employees with health insurance options, a 401(k) plan, paid personal and vacation time, education assistance and support through its internal employee assistance fund.
“During this unprecedented time, I am inspired by how our valued associates have risen to the challenge to be there for our shoppers and communities when they need us most,” Rod Antolock, president of Harris Teeter, said in a statement. “We are committed to helping our neighbors-in-need, including the many restaurant and food service industry employees that have been displaced from their jobs.”
Harris Teeter has more than 250 stores in seven states and Washington, D.C.
Interested candidates can apply by visiting harristeeter.jobs.
