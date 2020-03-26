Goodwill temporarily closing stores, donation centers across Southern Piedmont territory due to COVID-19

NORTH CAROLINA (WBTV) - As of Thursday morning, Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont temporarily closed its stores and donation centers in both North Carolina and South Carolina due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
These stores and donation centers are in the following counties in NC and SC: Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Cleveland, Gaston, Lincoln, Union, Lancaster, and York.
Goodwill officials say they aren’t taking donations, and kindly ask residents to not leave trash at stores.
“As people in our community are losing their jobs by the thousands, our services are needed now more than ever," Samantha Story, Goodwill Public Relations and Communications Manager, said.
Goodwill is asking residents to please hold onto their items until the stores can reopen.
“We look forward to seeing you and your donations after that time. Please also be kind and place your trash at your local waste or recycling facility. Removing trash takes funds away from our mission of providing job training and employment support to our community, which is needed now more than ever,” a statement read.
