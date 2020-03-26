Former Johnson C. Smith star and Harlem Globetrotter Fred “Curly” Neal passes away

“Curly Neal is an important part of Johnson C. Smith University’s basketball history and the history of Black college basketball,” said JCSU athletics director Stephen Joyner Sr. “His work as a global superstar and ambassador, even after his retirement from the Harlem Globetrotters, is proof that sports unite people and demonstrate the power of teamwork. Curly was one of the greatest ambassadors for Johnson C. Smith University, holding high the Gold and Blue around the world. His basketball accomplishments elevated the possibilities for the Black athlete at every level of amateur, collegiate and professional play. The Department of Athletics extends deep condolences to Curly’s family, friends and all who worked with him over the years.”