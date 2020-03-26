Fire destroying large barn at Cabarrus County park set intentionally

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A fire that damaged a large barn at Frank Liske Park in Cabarrus County was intentionally set, according to investigators with the Cabarrus County Fire Marshal’s Office.
The fire destroyed the barn on March 26.
Officials reported that at 1:06 am, the Concord Fire Department was notified of a reported out-building on fire at 4001 Stough Road in Concord.
The Cabarrus Sherriff’s Department arrived on scene first and reported a large barn was on fire. Firefighters with the Concord Fire Department arrived within 6 minutes from the time of dispatch.
The incident was brought under control with 30 minutes. A total of 3 Engines, 2 Ladders, 1 Rescue and 2 Battalions Chiefs responded to the fire.
The Concord Fire Department was assisted by Cabarrus County Sherriff’s Department, Cabarrus County Fire Marshall’s Office, Harrisburg Fire Department and Cabarrus County EMS.
Frank Liske Park opened in 1982 with the barn as its centerpiece. It was used for youth camps. rentals and “the backdrop for countless family memories,” officials say. “The barn is a Cabarrus County treasure.”
