Fire damages large barn at Cabarrus County park

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Fire damaged a large barn at a Cabarrus County park on Thursday morning.
Officials reported that at 1:06 am, the Concord Fire Department was notified of a reported out building on fire at 4001 Stough Road in Concord.
The Cabarrus Sherriff’s Department arrived on scene first and reported a large barn was on fire. Firefighters with the Concord Fire Department arrived within 6 minutes from the time of dispatch.
The incident was brought under control with 30 minutes. A total of 3 Engines, 2 Ladders, 1 Rescue and 2 Battalions Chiefs responded to the fire.
The Concord Fire Department was assisted by Cabarrus County Sherriff’s Department, Cabarrus County Fire Marshall’s Office, Harrisburg Fire Department and Cabarrus County EMS.
The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.
