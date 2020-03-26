Deputies search for missing Laney High School student

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County deputies are searching for a 17-year-old Laney High School student who was reported missing Thursday morning.
According to a news release, Nautica Jane Philyaw was last seen in the 200 block of Heather Lane.
She was wearing a gray t-shirt, black leggings, and white flip flops with a black purse, blue book bag, and a red plaid book bag.
Philyaw is five-foot-five and weighs approximately 200 pounds. She has shoulder-length brown hair with hazel eyes.
If you have any information, please contact the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 910-798-4200.
