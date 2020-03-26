Charges not expected after pedestrian struck, killed in Catawba County

NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car Wednesday night in Catawba County, according to North Carolina Highway Patrol.
The pedestrian, identified as 38-year-old Adam Darrell Mullins, from Conover, was dressed in dark clothes and was walking with traffic when he was struck by a Chrysler 300 passenger car just before 9 p.m. on Emmanuel Church Road near Bush Drive in Newton.
The driver of the car is not expected to be charged, according to troopers.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.