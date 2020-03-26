Catawba County announces five new cases of coronavirus, one recovery

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Catawba County officials announced Thursday morning they have identified five new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the county total up to nine.
According to officials, two people are close contacts of known cases, two are hospitalized, two are isolated at home, and one has recovered.
There have been 400 people tested for COVID-19 in Catawba County, with 112 negative results. The remaining test results are pending.
Public Health is working to identify close contacts who may be affected and is advising them on appropriate monitoring and testing on a case-by-case basis.
“With community transmission occurring throughout North Carolina, we anticipate our local case count will continue to rise,” said Jennifer McCracken, Catawba County Health Director. “We know residents may become more concerned for their health and the health of their loved ones. Taking prevention measures seriously is the most important step we can all take toward protecting our health and preventing the spread of illness. It is more important than ever for all of us to do everything we can to limit contact with others and follow all prevention guidelines."
A previously reported case involved a person residing in an assisted living facility in Catawba County. The patient was hospitalized and doing well in isolation, according to health officials.
“We are conducting a thorough contact investigation to mitigate potential community spread,” said Catawba County Public Health Director Jennifer McCracken. “We are working to identify close contacts who may be affected. We will give prompt notification to those contacts as they are identified and advise them on appropriate monitoring and testing.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines close contact as being within approximately six feet from a person infected with COVID-19 for a prolonged period of time of 10 minutes or longer.
Health officials did not say which assisted living facility the patient resides.
For more information, visit the CDC’s website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus and NCDHHS’ website at www.ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus, which will also include information about future positive COVID-19 test results in North Carolina. If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 1-866-462-3821 or NC 2-1-1.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.