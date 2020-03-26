Cabarrus County set to “stay at home”

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - At 5:00 pm on Thursday the “stay at home” proclamation for Cabarrus County went into effect. It’s similar to the Mecklenburg County order that restricts movement to essential workers and for specific reasons like getting food and medical treatment and other exceptions.
As of Thursday, Cabarrus County had 21 confirmed positive cases of coronavirus. The proclamation is designed to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
Darrell Jackson is the owner of the Lee Clothing Warehouse near West Avenue in Kannapolis. He’s not only a businessman, but a member of the Kannapolis City Council.
Jackson says he knows that he will take a hit with the business closing, as will all of what would be considered non-essential businesses in the county, but says it has to be done.
“The only way that we can combat and compete with this virus is to stay away from each other and stay out of personal contact and let’s hunker down and get this thing done," Jackson said. “If we don’t lock down and get out of circulation with people, this thing is just going to linger on and on.”
The full proclamations can be seen: https://cabarruscounty.us/resources/emergency-stay-home-proclamation
