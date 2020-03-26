Body found inside home after fire in Alexander County

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters found a body inside a home after a fire in Alexander County Thursday.
Around 4:52 a.m., officials say a call came into Alexander County Communications about a structure fire located on H&H Lane in the Bethlehem Community of Alexander County.
After the fire was extinguished, firefighters found a body inside the home. This person has not been identified.
Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, Alexander County Fire Marshal’s Office, and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation were called in to investigate the fire.
There’s no word on what happened or a possible cause as officials continue to investigate.
Bethlehem, Wittenburg, and Ellendale Fire Departments, along with Alexander County EMS responded to the residence.
This is a developing story and officials have not released any other details.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.