Small businesses can get COVID-19 advice through Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Small Business Center webinar

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - To assist small businesses suffering due to COVID-19 coronavirus restrictions, the Rowan-Cabarrus Small Business Center is joining other centers across the state to offer a special webinar providing helpful strategies and ideas. The webinar is scheduled for Wednesday, March 25, from 2 to 3:30 p.m.
A panel of experts in business continuity, supply chain and healthcare will offer businesses advice for responding to the ongoing COVID-19 crises. The group will provide strategies for minimizing susceptibility for future disruptions beyond illness spread.
“We know that small businesses are in crisis, locally, statewide and nationally,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus. “The Small Business Center Network of the North Carolina Community College System is a trusted and vital resource for small businesses. Our centers are available to help in any way we can during this unprecedented crisis.”
The Small Business Network comprises 58 Small Business Centers that support the development of new businesses and growth of existing businesses by being a community-based provider of training, counseling, information and resources.
Small business owners may register for Wednesday’s online event at https://bit.ly/33IsIMd.
To learn more about the Rowan-Cabarrus Small Business Center and upcoming webinars, please visit www.rccc.edu/sbc. For more information about Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, please visit www.rccc.edu or call 704-216-RCCC (7222).
