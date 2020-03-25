School district receives clearance to open feeding site for Indian Land students

INDIAN LAND, S.C. (WBTV) - Officials with the Lancaster County School District say they have finally received clearance from the South Carolina State Department of Education and USDA to open a feeding site at Indian Land High School.
The site will operate for those students who qualify for free or reduced price meals.
This is different from the other sites in the county, as only students who qualify for free or reduced meals will be able to receive meals at the feeding sites.
On Wednesday, March 25, school officials will begin food distribution at Indian Land High School for qualifying students. The student who qualifies for free or reduced priced meals must be present in order to pick up meals for that student. The feeding site will be open on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, from 11:00 until 1:00 and 3 days of food will be provided in one bag.
After this week, food for 5 days (5 lunch and 5 breakfasts) will be regularly distributed on Monday’s from 11:00 until 1:00 at Indian Land High School.
Regularly, the food site will only be open on Mondays from 11:00 until 1:00. This is the only week it will be open on Wednesday.
Last week, Transformation Church volunteered to provide a food pantry for Indian Land students in need.
This came after a school in Lancaster County didn’t have a place students can pick up lunch and breakfast while school is out. The closest spot was about 20-minutes away. The food program started on Tuesday for Lancaster County Schools, but in Indian Land, a federal law was blocking the district from opening a site.
Director of Transportation and Safety Bryan Vaughn says Indian Land was on the request lists for food sites - but it was denied. Vaughn says the South Carolina Department of Education denied the request because it didn’t meet the criteria.
Now, the school district has finally received clearance to open the feeding site.
