Retired service member tests positive for COVID-19, Fort Bragg officials say

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — A retired service member who reported to a Fort Bragg hospital with COVID-19 symptoms has now tested positive for the virus, officials said Tuesday afternoon.
Just a day earlier, a dependent of a military retiree tested positive for COVID-19 was in isolation at Womack Army Medical Center, Fort Bragg officials said.
The case announced Tuesday is a resident of Wake County, according to Fort Bragg officials said.
The person recently traveled out of North Carolina. Officials also said the retiree reported to Womack Army Medical Center last week with flu-like symptoms and then self-isolated at home in Wake County.
“Womack Army Medical Center’s Department of Public Health is investigating where this individual may have had contact with people and will notify any contacts who fall under the guidelines for additional monitoring and testing,” a Fort Bragg news release said.
Meanwhile, Tuesday Durham County officials announced a new case there, bringing to county total to 74.
