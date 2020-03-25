Piggly Wiggly looking to hire those hard hit by pandemic as shipments double

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Many of the Piggly Wiggly stores in the Lowcountry are now looking to hire both temporary and permanent positions.
Piggly Wiggly store owners say they are not only doing this because of the significant increase in shipments and sales, but also because they want to help the community. They say they know many in the food and beverage industry have lost their jobs amid the coronavirus pandemic, and they have the means to help.
Shipments coming into Piggly Wiggly stores have doubled and even tripled over the last seven to nine days. And while this may look good for sales, which many store owners say have increased by more than 200%, they are working with the same amount of people as before. Employees are now unloading trucks that are 2-3 times the normal size every day and most employees are now working seven days a week to keep up.
Some of the Piggly Wiggly locations that are hiring include North Charleston, West Ashley and Johns Island.
You can find the nearest store to you here: https://www.pigglywiggly.com/employment-info
