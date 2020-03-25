504 people have tested positive for coronavirus in NC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - At least 504 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Carolina, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
NCDHHS released its latest count around 10:35 a.m. Wednesday. It’s unclear whether NCDHHS’ latest numbers reflect new cases out of Mecklenburg County.
Gov. Roy Cooper told county leaders across N.C. Tuesday that he expects coronavirus cases in all 100 counties “before the end of the week.” Currently, COVID-19 cases have been reported in at least 48 counties.
Cooper says the “number one mission right now is to save lives” and protect the people of North Carolina.
Dr. Mandy Cohen spoke with county managers across the state as well, stating that about 20 percent of people who contract the virus will need hospital-level care, while 80 percent who test positive for coronavirus will get mild illness.
For reference, Cohen pointed out that some of our worst flu seasons only needed 2 percent of hospital-level care.
Gov. Cooper and health official held another press conference to address the public at 1 p.m. Monday. During the conference, Cooper announced he will be signing an executive order closing all public K-12 schools until May 15.
Cooper said that despite not getting all the coronavirus tests the state requested, North Carolina has found more ways to get people who need it tested. Monday afternoon, Cooper said, there were at least 8,438 tests completed with 10,000 more tests waiting to be run.
Director of Emergency Management Michael Sprayberry said North Carolina has also sent a request to FEMA and the White House for a Major Disaster Declaration, which would authorize “may of the same programs activated after a hurricane.”
Sprayberry said North Carolinians can still call 211 with any questions related to the coronavirus or assistance.
On Thursday afternoon, Gov. Cooper confirmed North Carolina’s first case of COVID-19 due to community spread.
COVID-19 TIMELINE
- March 10: N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper declares state of emergency
- March 11: World Health Organization declares COVID-19 a pandemic
- March 13: President Donald Trump declares National Emergency | S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster declares state of emergency
- March 14: North Carolina closes all public schools, bans gatherings of more than 100 people
- March 15: South Carolina closes all public schools, recommends limiting large gatherings
- March 17: North Carolina limits restaurants to carry out or delivery, expands unemployment benefits
- March 18: North Carolina confirms first case of COVID-19 from community spread
At least 48 North Carolina counties have positive coronavirus cases including Mecklenburg County, which had 142 cases as of Tuesday afternoon.
The county also issued a “stay at home” proclamation.
Public schools in the state will remain closed through May 15, Cooper announced in an order Monday.
An order for North Carolina remains in place to keep mass gatherings to 50 people or less.
Gov. Cooper also previously issued an executive order that closes bars and restaurants to dine-in customers. The order unlocked unemployment benefits for those who lost, or lose, their job during the coronavirus outbreak.
