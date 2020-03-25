Partly cloudy skies filter sunshine as temps hit 60s and 70s

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The heavy rain showers we received overnight are now east of the WBTV viewing area.
A few light sprinkles will be possible through the daybreak period. We’ll also continue with a fair amount of cloud cover to start the day before clouds gradually erode Wednesday afternoon.
Expect some filtered sunshine before sunset following daytime high temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s across the Charlotte metro area and lower 50s across in the mountains.
With mostly clear skies in place overnight, temperatures will fall into 40s before climbing in the upper 60s Thursday afternoon.
Anticipate a mix of sunshine and clouds for Thursday, Friday and Saturday before scattered showers roll through the Carolinas Sunday.
High temperatures will soar into the low to mid 80s Friday and Saturday with a slight cool down expected Sunday and Monday.
- First Alert Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
