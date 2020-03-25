N.C. Treasurer Dale Folwell tests positive for coronavirus

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina State Treasurer Dale Folwell has issued a statement Wednesday after testing positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Folwell says after a long-planned trip with his son, he returned to Raleigh on May 16 and experienced a cough which he thought was a seasonal reaction to spring pollen.
Folwell, aware of the COVID-19 pandemic, says he monitored his temperature and said he saw no increase through the weekend even as his cough seemed to worsen.
After consulting with a physician, Folwell was tested on the afternoon of Monday, March 23, and was informed late Tuesday night of a positive result.
“I have quarantined myself and will follow the advice of my physician as to when I will be medically cleared to return to the office. The staff at the Department of State Treasurer has been notified and, starting today, only those absolutely necessary for continuing business services will be in our building,” Folwell’s statement read.
The remainder of the statement continues below.
“My thoughts and prayers are with not only those who are sick, but those who are impacted by the vast financial fallout of this pandemic. We will continue to work diligently to make sure retiree checks still go out on time, the State Health Plan provides comprehensive health care coverage, and state banking operations continue uninterrupted. Words cannot express the gratitude that I feel for the employees at the Treasurer’s Department who have come to the office to work as well as those who have kept up with their duties from home. I am truly humbled to have the honor to work with them and hope that this crisis passes as quickly as possible.”
