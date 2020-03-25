NC healthcare providers, patients petition for Medicaid coverage of teletherapy services

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In a time of coronavirus concerns, children are not only logging onto their computers for class time, but for services like speech therapy, too.
“We have a variety of patients that are medically fragile, or immuno-compromised,” Ben Todys of Carolina Speech Connections says. “Certainly we don’t want to pass anything to them.”
With most schools out for the next few months, students will not have the usual in-school therapy, and although private practices are deemed “essential" under state-wide restrictions, some are offering therapy virtually, to be extra cautious.
“Speech therapy can be fairly intensive,” Todys says. “Many of our patients are seen three times a week or two times a week, so two months at two times a week is a lot of missed visits.”
Some practices are using online tools and visuals to keep kids engaged, but they say for some, it has been a process, figuring out how to pay.
“A month ago, teletherapy was not covered by any main insurance,” Todys says.
Though that has quickly changed for many insurance companies, he says, some North Carolina practices are still waiting for Medicaid approval before they can switch to online.
“Unfortunately, we’re going to see kids we made great gains with fall back a bit,” Kara Pinkleton of Care First Rehab says. “Which is really sad as a therapist, because we work really hard and kids work really hard.”
An online petition to get these services covered by all has thousands of signatures.
In the meantime, companies waiting for this are either carefully seeing patients in person, or finding other alternatives.
“Providing them a check-in text, or phone call, providing them some resources through email,” Pinkleton says.
The industry is developing new ways to keep kids on track.
“Finding new tools that they can use with this platform to really help our patients stay engaged,” Todys says.
Therapy providers like Carolina Speech Connections say right now, they are working with patients whose insurance does not currently cover teletherapy, recognizing this is a time they may not bring in as much money for these services.
