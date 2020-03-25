McMaster requests all visitors to S.C. self-quarantine for two weeks if staying two or more nights

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is requesting all out-of-state visitors to the state self-quarantine for two weeks immediately upon arrival if they’re planning a stay of two or more nights.
McMaster tweeted the request - his latest in an attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus - just before 2 p.m. Wednesday.
“After hearing concerns from quite a few coastal elected officials, the governor has simply requested that individuals visiting South Carolina act responsibly and quarantine themselves for a period of 14 days to ensure that they aren’t unknowingly spreading the virus,” said Brian Symmes, spokesperson for the governor’s office.
The request came after McMaster announced on Tuesday that schools across the state would remain closed through the month of April.
Two Upstate lawmakers are asking McMaster to issue a “stay at home” order for South Carolinians now that the novel coronavirus has reached the “acceleration stage.”
