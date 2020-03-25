Local sheriff responds to S.C. governor’s order to break up groups of 3 or more

SOUTH CAROLINA (WBTV) - To stop the spread of the coronavirus, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster issued an executive order barring more than three people to congregate together.
He recruited law enforcement agencies to uphold the order.
Chester County Sheriff’s Office is one of these agencies.
Sheriff Max Dorsey wants people to know this is not an effort to round people up and throw them in jail. The Sheriff and his deputies aim to do their part in keeping people from getting sick.
”We’re only trying to limit people where this thing doesn’t spread,” explained Dorsey.
Dorsey says deputies will patrol to uphold the three or less rule. Since schools in South Carolina are out, school resource officers are taking to the streets. Dorsey says they’ve even pulled administrative deputies to help out.
“Chester’s being patrolled more than it’s ever been patrolled before because of our increased numbers,” says Dorsey.
Increased numbers doesn’t mean stricter rules though. Dorsey wants to reassure people living in the county what enforcing the order looks like.
“This isn’t an effort to go out and make a bunch of arrests that’s not what we’re wanting to do and that’s not what we’re gonna do,” Dorsey remarked. “We’re going to encourage them to go inside, disperse, limit their contact. That’s what we want to encourage.”
People in Chester County are already feeling the effects of the executive order. Kelvin Gore enjoyed lunch with a friend on Tuesday, but he could only have lunch with two friends.
”We usually get together have lunch together. Five or six guys,” says Gore. “I feel like it’s really cramped my style. I really don’t like to be confined. I’m an outdoor person.”
There are exceptions to the order like gathering in your home or more than three people in a workplace.
