Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina police department says an officer has been charged with inappropriately touching a woman while responding to a 911 call. Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson said in a statement that 37-year-old officer Harry Lee White III was charged with sexual battery and resigned from his post Monday. The statement said White was accused of grabbing the woman at a hotel where he was dispatched early in the morning Feb. 20. The former officer was booked into jail and is set to appear in court in May. It's unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.