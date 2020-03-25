Gaston County leaders hold off on “stay at home” order after Meck. Co. decision

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Gaston County officials say they will hold off on a “stay at home order” after Mecklenburg County issued one Tuesday night.
Gaston County officials say they are in close communication with its partners at CaroMont Health about its patient load respective to COVID-19.
As of Tuesday afternoon, officials say CaroMont has not formally requested such an order.
Gaston County currently has three confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Gaston County Manager Dr. Kim Eagle said the county is prepared to act if the situation on the ground here changes.
“We want to do everything we can to protect people’s jobs, while making sure we do not put our healthcare providers at undue risk,” she said. “We have tremendous relationships here in Gaston County that allow us to work closely together to make sure we are making the right decisions for all of our citizens.”
Officials say those who work in Gaston County but live in Mecklenburg County will not be prevented from coming to work by Mecklenburg County’s order.
