Gaston County issues “stay at home” order to fight the spread of COVID-19

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Gaston County leaders have issued a “stay at home” order as the county fights to curb the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The order will go into effect Friday at 5 p.m. and will extend until April 16. Full details of the order are forthcoming from officials.
According to health officials, Gaston County currently has 11 confirmed coronavirus cases. The county has also learned that people in the county have tested positive as a result of community spread.
Gaston County officials are creating a “Stay at Home Community Hotline” at 704-866-3170 for anyone who has questions about order. That hotline will be available Friday at 8 a.m.
County leaders say the goal is “self-policing,” asking the community to “do the right things” to follow the order. However, officials say there is an “enforcement statute” as part of the order if needed.
On Thursday, Gaston County officials called a press conference to discuss next steps in their response to the pandemic.
Gaston County officials say they had been in close communication with its partners at CaroMont Health about its patient load respective and possibility of a “stay at home” order due to virus.
Gaston County Manager Dr. Kim Eagle previously said the county was prepared to act if the situation on the ground changed.
“We want to do everything we can to protect people’s jobs, while making sure we do not put our healthcare providers at undue risk,” she said. “We have tremendous relationships here in Gaston County that allow us to work closely together to make sure we are making the right decisions for all of our citizens.”
The county becomes the latest in the WBTV viewing area to issue a “stay at home” order or proclamation, joining Mecklenburg County and Cabarrus County.
