Former pastor, musician with COVID-19 dies in Concord, N.C. hospital

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A man from Gretna, Virginia died in a local hospital after being diagnosed with COVID-19 while travelling with his wife.
Landon Spradlin, 66, was on his way back to Virginia following a trip to New Orleans with his wife, Jean, when he began feeling ill, according to the Register & Bee. On March 17, the paper reports, Spradlin’s condition got worse.
Jean Spradlin told the Register & Bee that her husband could barely breath, so she took him to a hospital in Concord. The next day, his test came back positive for coronavirus.
According to the family, Landon Spradlin died at the hospital around 4 a.m. Wednesday.
Jean Spradlin tested negative, but has been in isolation. Her daughter told the Register & Bee that her mother has double pneumonia.
“We are heart-broken,” Jesse Spradlin wrote in a message to the Register & Bee.
Landon Spradlin, according to the paper, was “an accomplished blues musician who pastored several different churches over the years.”
