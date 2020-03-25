Former pastor, musician with COVID-19 dies in Concord, N.C. hospital

Jean and Landon Spradlin pose for a photo on a mission trip in New York City in 2018. (Source: Family via Register & Bee)
By WBTV Web Staff | March 25, 2020 at 1:28 PM EDT - Updated March 25 at 1:31 PM

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A man from Gretna, Virginia died in a local hospital after being diagnosed with COVID-19 while travelling with his wife.

Landon Spradlin, 66, was on his way back to Virginia following a trip to New Orleans with his wife, Jean, when he began feeling ill, according to the Register & Bee. On March 17, the paper reports, Spradlin’s condition got worse.

Jean Spradlin told the Register & Bee that her husband could barely breath, so she took him to a hospital in Concord. The next day, his test came back positive for coronavirus.

According to the family, Landon Spradlin died at the hospital around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Jean Spradlin tested negative, but has been in isolation. Her daughter told the Register & Bee that her mother has double pneumonia.

“We are heart-broken,” Jesse Spradlin wrote in a message to the Register & Bee.

Landon Spradlin, according to the paper, was “an accomplished blues musician who pastored several different churches over the years.”

