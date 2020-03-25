Driver killed in crash involving tractor trailer in Mount Holly

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (WBTV) - A driver was killed in a crash involving a tractor trailer in Mount Holly Tuesday.
The Mount Holly Police Department responded to the crash at around 4:15 p.m. on Mountain Island Highway near Sandy Ford Road.
Officials say it appears that the tractor trailer truck was headed south on Mountain Island Highway when the a vehicle attempted to make a left turn onto the highway from Sandy Ford Road.
The driver of the truck was taken by ambulance to the hospital. The male driver of the other vehicle died at the scene.
Both vehicles were occupied only by the driver. No names were released.
MHPD is still investigating to determine the factors that contributed to the collision.
The Mount Holly Fire Department and the Lucia Riverbend Volunteer Fire Department responded to the accident along with GEMS. The NC State Highway Patrol also assisted with the scene.
