Crime Stoppers: One man arrested, two still being sought after robbery at University City Waffle House

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping that members of the public can help them identify two people responsible for robbing a Waffle House in the University City area.
Police say the incident happened Tuesday, March 17 around 4 a.m. They think three suspects are responsible for the crime.
“Three suspects entered the business. One of the suspects grabbed one of the employees and walked him over to the register,” explained Detective Adrian Johnson from the CMPD Crime Stoppers.
He said the suspects were able to get cash from the register before attempting to leave the business. One of the suspects was unable to get away.
“The suspects then ran out of the business while one of the customers in the business was able to grab one of the suspects and detain him until the police arrived,” explained Johnson.
The detective said it is not recommended that customers or employees try to stop a suspect who may be armed and dangerous.
“We wouldn’t recommend it. It could’ve been a very deadly situation. Like I said, anytime a gun is in play, you don’t want to intervene in that situation and put yourself in harm, but at the same time, the actions of these patrons were heroic,” said Johnson.
The detective said a man by the name of Damarkus Williams was arrested and charged in connection to the robbery. Records from the Mecklenburg County Detention Center show that Williams has already bonded out of jail.
Police are still looking to identify the other two men responsible for the robbery. Surveillance images show the faces of the two men.
“The pictures and the video will play a great part in discovering the identity of the suspects and making the arrests,” said Johnson.
Both of the wanted men are believed to be about six feet tall, according to police. Officers say one man was wearing a burgundy toboggan, black jeans, a white belt, and a dark jacket with thin a thin white stripe on the sleeves. They say the other man was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with black sweatpants and had a small blue, zip string bookbag. They say the man may have had dreads tucked away under the hoodie.
Anyone with information about the Waffle House robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.
