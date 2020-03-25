CMS superintendent presents 2020-2021 budget proposal, seeking $538M from county

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The superintendent of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has presented the 2020-2021 proposed operating budget, seeking a $538 million appropriation from Mecklenburg County.
CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston presented the 2020-2021 budget proposal to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education on March 24.
The budget proposal comes during a health crisis caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
In addition, officials say a state budget was not enacted for the current year, and there is again uncertainty surrounding the timing of a new state budget.
“Despite the unknown challenges we face, we are committed to looking ahead and preparing for the future needs of our students and staff,” Winston said.
The budget proposal asks for local investment for sustaining operations, employees, student growth and program expansion.
Requests include $11.7 million for employee raises, including an increase in the minimum pay rate to $14.11 per hour for all hourly staff and increases in health insurance and retirement rates.
The budget proposal provides $12 million for student growth and additional space costs. This amount includes $9 million to cover projected enrollment growth in charter schools.
The remaining $2.1 million will cover maintenance and operating costs for a new school and additional facility space.
The proposal also requests $11.2 million for program expansion and new initiatives. Of that total, $3.4 million will allow the district to continue to add student support staffing, and social and emotional learning support.
The request includes $1.9 million for Exceptional Children staffing and special education support. The remainder will cover safety and security, Building Services staffing and preventive maintenance.
The Board will vote on the budget at its April 28 meeting. The Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners will make its funding decisions for CMS in June.
