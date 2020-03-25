Cleveland County confirms second case of coronavirus ‘in no way linked to the first case’

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A second person who lives in Cleveland County has tested positive for coronavirus, health officials confirmed Wednesday.
“This second case is in no way linked to the first case, although this individual also did recently travel and then return to the county,” said Interim Cleveland County Health Director Deshay Oliver.
Oliver says the person started developing symptoms shortly after returning to the county and was tested by a local healthcare provider.
The individual is isolating at home and will remain in isolation until discontinued by local health department personnel, according to the Cleveland County press release.
“This is the second case of COVID-19 in Cleveland County related to non-essential travel,” Oliver said. “This once again stresses the importance of staying home as much as possible and practicing social distancing. Everyone this individual had close contact with during the time the individual was contagious is now at risk of exposure.”
There is currently no indication of community transmission of COVID-19 in Cleveland County.
If you are sick with fever and symptoms of respiratory illness such as cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, you are encouraged to stay home and contact your healthcare provider if symptoms persist or worsen. If you have a fever or symptoms of respiratory illness and have had direct contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 or have recently traveled, stay home, isolate yourself from others, and contact your healthcare provider immediately.
North Carolina is now considered to be in an “exponential growth phase” and can expect to experience widespread transmission throughout the state.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.