Chesterfield County sets curfew until further notice due to coronavirus

“However, understanding that citizens still have various business to transact with the offices of elected officials and county departments, procedures have been developed to allow such business to continue uninterrupted. Of course, this may cause some inconveniences to the public but please know that Chesterfield County, if at all possible, does not wish to close down completely such that business would cease altogether,” a Facebook post read. “We ask that you bear with us and thank you in advance for your patience as these procedures are implemented in an effort to provide the most efficient and effective service possible during this difficult time.”