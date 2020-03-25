Chesterfield County sets curfew until further notice due to coronavirus

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Chesterfield County officials are setting a curfew to be instituted from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. each day until further notice due to the coronavirus outbreak.
On Wednesday, officials announced two new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to three cases for Chesterfield County.
The curfew is being instituted as part of Chesterfield County’s ongoing effort to cope with and curb the spread of the coronavirus and is effective March 25.
Officials say the curfew does not apply to travel to/from work, medical providers, pharmacies, or similar locations, nor is the curfew an order that any business, industry, etc. close during the curfew hours.
Also in response to the coronavirus pandemic, as of March 25 at 5 p.m., all Chesterfield County offices will be closed to the public.
Officials say this measure is to help prevent the transmission and spread of the virus between members of the public, as well as the public and county employees.
“However, understanding that citizens still have various business to transact with the offices of elected officials and county departments, procedures have been developed to allow such business to continue uninterrupted. Of course, this may cause some inconveniences to the public but please know that Chesterfield County, if at all possible, does not wish to close down completely such that business would cease altogether,” a Facebook post read. “We ask that you bear with us and thank you in advance for your patience as these procedures are implemented in an effort to provide the most efficient and effective service possible during this difficult time.”
