Charlotte businesses shut down Wednesday night to comply with state order

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Certain businesses across the state are shutting Wednesday evening by 5pm after Governor Roy Cooper announced an executive order to close.
The businesses include bingo parlors, bowling alleys, indoor exercise facilities, health clubs, indoor pools, live performance venues, movie theaters, skating rinks, spas, sweepstakes lounges, video game arcades, barber shops, beauty salons, hair salons, nail salons, massage parlors and tattoo parlors.
Wednesday morning, there were a lot of last minute haircuts taking place at Shear Excellence in Dilworth.
“Phones are ringing off the hook, left and right emails coming through, online bookings, just went from zero to 60 real quick,” general manager Tabitha Kahn said.
The men and women cutting hair do not know if or when they will make money once the doors close.
“We’re just gonna play it by ear and see when we open back up to predict if we can give them more prior to opening,” Kahn said.
It’s the same fear felt by estheticians at Nue, a waxing services location, down the street.
They are not seeing that same rush of clients on their last day of services.
“Lot of calls and cancels, lot of no shows, lot of waiting and around and being available if,” esthetician Emily Wright said.
Wright is one of 40 employees across five locations filing for unemployment benefits.
“My hope is that we can kick this, that people do stay home and we can stop the spread and we can re-open sooner rather than later,” she said.
Kahn says it will take the whole community.
“The rent doesn’t stop, the utilities don’t stop, the bills don’t stop just because the client flow stops," she said.
She says the community can help by staying home, so they can re-open stronger than ever.
“Keep moving forward. think of what’s going to come and we’ll get back in the swing of things and everything will be ok,” Kahn said.
Kahn also said clients have been helping out by buying gift cards online and tipping stylists generously.
