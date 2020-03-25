Cabarrus Co. issues ‘stay at home’ proclamation, limits gatherings to groups of 10 or fewer

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County has joined Mecklenburg in issuing a stay at home proclamation in an attempt to combat the spread of COVID-19 in their community
Cabarrus County
Cabarrus County has issued a “stay at home” proclamation for residents that will take effect March 26 at 5 p.m. The proclamation requires residents to remain in their homes and limits mass gatherings to groups of 10 or fewer.
Elected officials with Cabarrus County, the cities of Concord and Kannapolis, and the towns of Harrisburg, Midland and Mt. Pleasant announced the proclamation Wednesday.
The county is reporting 18 cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19), with two people who have died.
The proclamation coincides with the NCDHHS announcement that a person from Cabarrus County died on March 24 from complications associated with the virus.
The patient was in their late 70s and had several underlying medical conditions. A second person in their 60s, who was traveling through North Carolina, also died from COVID-19 complications in Cabarrus County.
The “stay at home” proclamation also supports local State of Emergency declarations signed by the same jurisdictions last week and ongoing decisions to limit mass gatherings.
The proclamation directs residents to shelter at home and limit travel outside the home beyond handling specific essential needs.
County leaders will continually review the proclamation, and it may be revised or extended based on recommendations from the Cabarrus Health Alliance and Cabarrus County Emergency Management.
According to the proclamation, Cabarrus residents should stay at their homes, but can leave to “provide or receive certain essential services or engage in certain essential activities and work for essential businesses and governmental services.”
Essential businesses or operations include healthcare and public health operations, human services operations, essential government functions and essential infrastructure. All these functions are fully outlined in the Proclamation.
Permissible
- Visiting a healthcare professional for medical services that cannot be provided virtually
- Caring for a friend or family member
- Walking pets; visiting veterinarian
- Assisting with getting supplies for another person
- Going to a restaurant for take-out or delivery
- Going to a pharmacy for medications and other healthcare needs
- Receiving deliveries from any delivery business
- Going to grocery, convenience or warehouse stores
- Exercising outdoors, while maintaining the recommended social distancing of a minimum of six feet.
Prohibited
- Going to work, unless you fall under the essential services outlined in the Proclamation
- Visiting family and friends without having an urgent need to do so
- Traveling, except when for permissible activities
- Gathering in groups
“The Stay at Home Proclamation does not keep you away from the goods and services that you rely on,” said Cabarrus County Emergency Manager Bobby Smith. “It calls attention to the seriousness of our COVID-19 recommendations. This is a time for our community to take responsibility to limit contact, practice social distancing and follow hand-washing and sanitation guidelines.”
Concord and Kannapolis police departments and Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office are tasked with enforcing the Stay at Home Proclamation. Their officers will manage this through voluntary compliance, education, dialogue and cooperation from the community. The departments encourage continued voluntary cooperation from the community. They will not actively identify violations, but will investigate all reported violations and exercise their authority to issue citations and/or make misdemeanor arrests if all efforts for voluntary cooperation are exhausted.
For more information on the Stay at Home Proclamation, including frequently asked questions and a complete list of essential services, visit cabarrushealth.org and websites for the County and municipalities.
Mecklenburg County
Mecklenburg County’s stay at home proclamation will take effect at 8 a.m. Thursday and will run through April 16. The proclamation will allow residents to go to the grocery store, go to restaurants for takeout, and go outside to “be in nature for exercise," among several other things.
Under the proclamation, residents will also be able to pick up medication, visit a healthcare facility, support a friend or family member, help someone get necessary supplies, walk pets, and seek veterinary care.
“Stay home (stay unexposed and do not expose others),” the county posted. Those seeking essential services are asked to stay 6-feet away from others.
Under the Mecklenburg County proclamation, residents cannot:
- Go to work unless you are providing essential services as defined by this Order
- Visit friends and family if there is no urgent need
- Maintain less than 6 feet of distance from others when you go out
- Visit loved ones in the hospital, nursing home, skilled nursing facility or other residential care facility, except for limited exceptions as provided on the facility websites
- Travel except for essential travel and activities
“This order directs all Mecklenburg County residents to shelter at home and limit movements outside of their homes beyond essential needs,” the county posted.
READ THE ORDER: Mecklenburg County Stay at Home Order
Essential services as defined by the Mecklenburg County Order are defined as the following:
- Healthcare,public health, law enforcement, public safety and first responders
- Food, beverages, and agriculture
- Stores that sell groceries and medicine
- Organizations that provide charitable and social
- Energy
- Water and wastewater
- Transportation and logistics
- Public works
- Communication and information technology
- Media
- Gas stations and businesses needed for transportation
- Financial institutions
- Hardware and supply stores
- Critical trades
- Mail, post, shipping, logistics, delivery, and pick-up services
- Laundry services
- Restaurants for consumption off-premises
- Transportation
- Home-based care and services
- Residential facilities and shelters
- Professional services
- Childcare centers
- Manufacture, distribution, and supply chain
- Hotels and motels
- Funeral services
- Other community-based government operations and essential functions including human services
- Other community-based human service operations
- Critical manufacturing
- Hazardous materials
Those with questions about the at home order can call a county hotline for more information: 704-353-1926.
In a follow-up press conference, Mecklenburg County health officials answered more questions about what residents are allowed to do and more information on “essential” services while the “stay at home” order is in place.
- Uber and Lyft rideshare services are considered essential, which means they’re still allowed to operate and be used by citizens.
- According to Law Enforcement representatives, citizens would not need to show proof or carry any type of documents while they’re out (to show proof that they fall into a category to be out).
- People can still go boating and use golf courses during the order.
- ABC stores will stay open (they’re under state jurisdiction).
Officials with ABC Carolinas says “it does appear that construction and other ABC related industries will remain essential during this time.”
North Carolina has reported hundreds of positive cases in just under two weeks. Gov. Roy Cooper issued a state of emergency on March 10, effective until further notice.
