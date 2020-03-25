Burke County reports first positive case of coronavirus

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Health officials in Burke County say that a person has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), marking the first known case in the county.
The individual from Burke County was one of two people to test positive. The other person, officials said, lives in another N.C. county.
Health officials say both people are in isolation. Officials have not released their names or locations due to privacy concerns.
“Please know that your public health and community partners have been planning and preparing for this reality and Public Health staff have begun their investigation and will be locating those close contacts to help contain the spread of the infection,” Burke County officials said in a release. “The Burke County Health Department and County Emergency Management will keep the public informed by announcing any additional cases that may arise through our local media partners.”
Anyone with concerns or questions can visit the Burke County COVID-19 webpage at www.burkenc.org/COVID-19.
As of Tuesday evening, at least 398 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Carolina, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
It is unclear if that number includes these two new cases.
