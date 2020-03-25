Avery deputies help deliver supplies to people most vulnerable to coronavirus

NEWLAND, N.C. (WBTV) - Ron Johnson, 77, was concerned about going to the store and getting needed groceries and pet food with coronavirus spreading.
He had heard that the sheriff’s office might handle the pickup for him. He wasn’t sure if it was true.
“So I made the call and Sheriff Frye answered the phone, the sheriff himself,” said Johnson.
Wednesday morning, his groceries were carried to his front porch. Chief Deputy Lee Buchanan did the legwork for this delivery. Buchanan says there are no strangers in Avery County.
“Everybody here is family,” Buchanan said.
Sheriff Kevin Frye says he started the program to be sure that those most vulnerable to the virus had an alternative to going out and possibly getting exposed.
“Our job is to keep people safe,” Frye said.
Deputies are ready to pick up and deliver groceries, medicine and even take out food, if need be.
It’s not a giveaway, Sheriff Frye says.
People who place the orders still have to pay for it, but the deputies or other volunteers will take it from there.
Johnson says the program is critical for people like him. He heaped praise on the sheriff’s office for doing what they are doing.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.