Two nabbed after 16 kilos of uncut cocaine seized

CRAVEN COUNTY, NC (WITN) - Some 16 kilos of cocaine, worth $3 million dollars on the street, have been seized in one Eastern Carolina county.
Craven County deputies say Saul Hernandez-Hernandez and Alejandro Jaramillo-Ramirez are charged with three counts of trafficking cocaine.
Last Thursday, information from the SBI led to the arrest of Ramirez as he was coming into Craven County.
During the search of his vehicle and home, several guns, uncut cocaine, and crystal meth were seized as well as $175,000 in cash.
Deputies say that investigation led them to Hernandez who they say was identified as a major cocaine trafficker. Hernandez was arrested in Greensboro and is being held on a $200,000 bond.
Ramirez is jailed on a $500,000 bond.
