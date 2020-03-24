Student at Winthrop University tests positive for coronavirus

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Officials say a student at Winthrop University has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Winthrop University Interim President George W. Hynd sent a message Monday that the university was informed that a resident student who stopped by a Winthrop residence hall on March 17 to pick up belongings during spring break has tested positive for COVID-19.
School officials say this student followed the protocol of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and upon showing symptoms of the virus, sought medical advice and testing where they permanently reside.
While the resident was on campus for only a short time, university officials say precautions have been taken in the hall to sanitize shared space and frequently touched surfaces. Officials say these preventive measures will minimize the risk posed to other residents and the campus community.
Others who may have come into close contact with the individual who tested positive are being notified of possible exposure.
The university says this student is receiving the full support of the university during this difficult time.
“It is important to note that our Winthrop community will likely continue to be directly and indirectly impacted by this unprecedented public health crisis in coming days and weeks,” the message read. “We must remain vigilant in reinforcing the message that no one is immune to COVID-19 that we all must do our part to slow the spread of the virus.”
Officials say the university does not intend to publicly announce each additional case.
“Our recent decision to close campus for the remainder of the semester is in keeping with the advice of public health experts to maximize such social distancing. We strongly encourage everyone in our community to please take the necessary precautions to keep themselves and their loved ones safe: maintain social distance, practice good hygiene by observing respiratory etiquette and washing your hands frequently, continually monitor your health, reach out to your health care provider if needed, and self-quarantine if you develop symptoms,” the university message said.
