Sound system, other items stolen from Rowan County church

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A $1000 sound system was stolen from a Rowan County church according to a report at the Rowan Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say that on Sunday afternoon a member of the Yadkin United Methodist Church on NC Finishing Lane noticed that there appeared to be two places where someone had broken into the church.
The deputy who responded to the call was shown an area that allowed access to the church basement through a broken window. Kitchen items had been taken from one area, but in another area, a sound system that included a sound board, microphone, and speakers was missing.
The church member also pointed out $7 in cash that was on the floor. She said it wasn’t money that belonged to the church.
Tracks on the ground indicated that the robber may have been on an ATV or golf cart.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rowan Sheriff’s Office at 704-216-8700, or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.
Tips may be submitted online: http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org/
