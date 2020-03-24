Silver Alert issued for missing 78-year-old man with dementia in Cabarrus County

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in Cabarrus County are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man who has been diagnosed with dementia.
A Silver Alert has been issued for 78-year-old Frederick Orville Sherer, who was reported missing by his family. Sherer was last seen around 7:45 p.m. Monday in the Old Concord Road area of Concord.
He is described as a white male, around 5′6″ tall and 110 pounds. He has gray, medium-length hair and brown eyes, wears glasses and has a surgery scar on his right temple. Sherer was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and black shoes.
Sherer is driving a dark green 2003 Chevrolet S-10 truck with N.C. tag HEW6032. The truck has white front fenders, a white hood and no front bumper.
Anyone who sees Sherer or his vehicle is urged to call the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office at 704-920-3000.
