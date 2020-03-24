Panthers kicker Graham Gano ‘in awe’ as strangers rush to help driver involved in tractor trailer crash in Gastonia

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano tweeted Monday night that he was “in awe” of how quickly strangers rushed to help a man involved in a tractor trailer crash in Gastonia.
Gano says that he was a witness to a major traffic accident when a tractor trailer went off I-85, down an embankment and into a deep drainage ditch.
WBTV learned from police Monday that the crash had slowed down traffic Monday morning when the tractor-trailer drove off the interstate and rolled down and embankment near Exit 20 in Gastonia on Monday.
Gano says people rushed in to help without hesitation when the crash happened.
“One putting out a fire and another climbing over the wreckage and through the smoke to check on the driver with fuel everywhere,” Gano wrote. “We were able to get him out and pull him up the muddy embankment with the Gastonia Fire Depts help. I still can’t believe how fast firefighters, police and Gaston EMS got there."
Police said the driver, who was from Florida, was driving too fast in heavy rain when a fender-bender accident occurred ahead of him and he ran off the roadway. Police say the driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and was cited for driving too fast for conditions and failure to maintain lane control.
“Looking at the mangled wreck is a reminder to me of how there could have been a much different outcome for all, and I thank The Lord everyone made it out alive. Hug your loved ones and be safe,” Gano wrote.
