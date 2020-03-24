Overnight rain and storms give way to sunnier, warmer days

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A potent storm system will roll through the eastern US overnight including the Carolinas bringing along with it heavy rain and thunderstorms.
While severe thunderstorms can’t be ruled out with damaging winds and potential hail, flooding appears to be the highest risk heading into Wednesday. So if you live in a flood-prone area, stay weather aware overnight and into the early hours Wednesday.
Outside of that, the rain will end very quickly Wednesday and while skies may not clear out quickly or completely, it will be pleasant with highs around 70 both Wednesday and Thursday before they take a big leap Friday and jump into the low and mid 80s.
That warm pattern will stay locked in place until a front on Sunday knocks temperatures back down again for the first part of next week.
Overall there is a lot to like in this forecast, just stay safe and alert overnight!
- Meteorologist Eric Thomas
