NC parents prepare for about two more months of at-home learning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Instead of inside classrooms, children are on the couch, in the kitchen, at the dining room table, and learning from home.
For now, many students are working on supplemental lessons, a sort of review. But soon, lessons will have to advance, now that this setup will continue for at least, approximately the next two months.
“Teachers are definitely underpaid, period,” said Laurry Hinds, mom of Langtree Charter students.
“I’m just so crazy impressed by how [the teachers] have just turned on a dime,” said Gillian Allen, a mother of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students.
On Monday, North Carolina parents learned their new normal, as Governor Roy Cooper announces, virtual learning will continue until at least May 15.
“I’m not ready to give up on this year of school,” Cooper said. “However, we know the effects of this pandemic will not subside anytime soon.”
Teachers are working from home – checking in with students via video chat and other forms of technology, and creating online lesson plans.
“The teachers at my school are taking this time to get creative and come up with new assignments, new ways, new digital platforms to stay connected to our students,” Collinswood Language Academy third-grade teacher Alex Kern said.
And parents are learning, too.
“I’ve never done a Zoom meeting,” Allen said. “I’ve never done Google Classroom.”
“The way they’ve done it is very color-by-numbers,” said Alyson Swerdloff, whose child attends Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. “They send messages through Parent Square, and The Remind App, and emails.”
For many, knowing this will continue for at least two more months can be daunting.
“With it expanding, how much am I going to learn on my own, how much is Google going to help me teach my kids?” Swerdloff asks.
As they also wonder, will students return to class May 15, or will this extend for the rest of the school year?
“At that point, where’s the value in going back for two weeks, other than getting out of my hair,” Hinds said.
Not every family has the resources for this type of home learning, but schools and local companies are trying to come together to help, offering WiFi and Chromebooks for students who may not have these things. Some schools are putting together translated lesson plans, for homes where English is not the first language.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.