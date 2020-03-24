Local companies provide face masks to Salisbury Fire Department

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Three local businesses in Salisbury are being recognized for making in-demand face masks available to the Salisbury Fire Department.
According to Salisbury City Manager Lane Bailey, firefighters were in need of the special N95 and N50 face masks to reduce the risk of their exposure to anyone who may have symptoms of the coronavirus.
Several local auto parts stores and paint stores were contacted. Bailey says that Rouzer Motor Parts, PPG, and Sherwin Williams had such masks, and provided them to the fire department. The owner of Rouzer also found some additional masks at his home and donated those to the Salisbury Fire Department.
“We live in a great community,” said Bailey. “All three recognized that we were in need as medical responders and pulled their stock.”
In turn, firefighters gave some of those masks to the Salisbury Police Department.
