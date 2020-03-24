Kannapolis 2020 Jiggy with the Piggy Festival canceled

KANAPOLIS , N.C. (WBTV) - From the City of Kannapolis: Jiggy with the Piggy 2020, which had been planned for April 29 – May 3 in downtown Kannapolis, has been canceled. Due to the current restrictions on mass gatherings and the timely decisions we need to make regarding plans for the festival we have had to make the difficult decision to not hold the event in 2020.
We had hoped that we would be able to postpone the festival to a later date this year but were unable to find a date that would accommodate our vendors, entertainment and BBQ teams.
“Jiggy with the Piggy has built a strong brand identity and has been an iconic festival in Kannapolis for the past seven years, bringing thousands of people from multiple states too our downtown for entertainment, arts & crafts, food, and BBQ. We were looking forward to showcasing our redeveloped downtown and having you all experience a baseball game in our newly completed $53 million Atrium Health Ballpark, home of the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers. We plan to use the next few months to think of ways to reboot and/or rebrand Jiggy for 2021,” said Kannapolis Deputy City Manager Eddie Smith.
We would like to thank our many sponsors Kinetic by Windstream, Nova Credit Union, the 600 Festival, Cabarrus County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, Gordon Food Services, Cabarrus Brewing, East Coast Wings and our non-profit partners, Kannapolis YMCA, Kannapolis Rotary, Kannapolis Firefighters’ Association, and Dixie Youth.
The Jiggy with the Piggy Concert was Grammy Nominated and Multi-Platinum Artist Sammy Kershaw. We are working with him and do hope to reschedule the concert for a later date this year.
We are also working to reschedule a number of the Run Kannapolis events such as the Jiggy with the Piggy 5K. We will make announcements about rescheduling the runs at a later date.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.