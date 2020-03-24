Kannapolis 2020 Jiggy with the Piggy Festival canceled

“Jiggy with the Piggy has built a strong brand identity and has been an iconic festival in Kannapolis for the past seven years, bringing thousands of people from multiple states too our downtown for entertainment, arts & crafts, food, and BBQ. We were looking forward to showcasing our redeveloped downtown and having you all experience a baseball game in our newly completed $53 million Atrium Health Ballpark, home of the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers. We plan to use the next few months to think of ways to reboot and/or rebrand Jiggy for 2021,” said Kannapolis Deputy City Manager Eddie Smith.