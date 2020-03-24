Injuries reported, part of I-77 shut down after serious crash in S.C.

SOUTH CAROLINA (WBTV) - Emergency medical officials say at least one person is seriously injured and part of I-77 is shut down after a serious crash in South Carolina Monday night.
Due to the crash, I-77 North at Carowinds Blvd is shut down.
According to Mecklenburg EMS, one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to the scene help close down the road, but the York County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.
There’s no word on what happened or how many people were involved.
This is a developing story and officials have not provided any other details.
