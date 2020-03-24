Garth Brooks’ sold-out Charlotte show, postponed over COVID-19 concerns, gets a new date

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Country music superstar Garth Brooks’ Charlotte concert, which was postponed due to coronavirus concerns and guidelines, now has an official new date.
The Bank of America Stadium stop, previously scheduled for May 2, will now be held on Saturday, June 13. Concert officials say that all tickets for the May date will be honored.
“Like so many people right now, I just want to get back to what I do. Knowing these shows are eventually going to happen makes me happy,” said Garth Brooks.
Back in December, fans in the Queen City wasted no time buying up tickets - quickly making the concert the largest paid crowd in the history of Bank of America Stadium.
All 74,000 were sold out within 90 minutes (although they were of course quickly being offered on the secondary market).
Brooks tweeted about the concert selling out moments after the last ticket was sold, thanking fans and saying the quick sales get him even more excited for the show.
The concert stop marks Brooks’ first time in Charlotte in 22 years. This will be the only stop in the Carolinas on The Stadium Tour.
