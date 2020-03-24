First Alert: Mostly cloudy skies turn stormy Tuesday evening

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It's a foggy start for most neighborhoods across the WBTV viewing area this Tuesday morning. Visibilities will improve by mid-morning as low-lying clouds give way to mostly cloudy skies.
After starting out with temperatures in the low 50s, afternoon highs are expected to reach the low 60s before heavy rain showers and storms roll through the Carolinas.
A First Alert has been declared as our next rainmaker sweeps through Tuesday afternoon continuing into Wednesday morning.
Rain showers will impact the mountains of Western North Carolina by midday. The wet weather moves east into the Foothills and into the Piedmont through the late afternoon and early evening hours.
Another batch of storms will track across the area late Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. These downpours will be heavy at times and will likely pack a rumble of thunder or two.
The threat for severe weather is low, however, isolated gusty winds and a couple pockets of small-sized hail aren’t out of the picture.
The bulk of the moisture will be east of the region by daybreak Wednesday. Warmer and drier air moves in Wednesday afternoon lasting through the rest of the workweek with high temperatures topping out in the 70s and 80s through the weekend.
- First Alert Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.