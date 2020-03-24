Epicenter Festival, massive rock event at Charlotte Motor Speedway, canceled amid COVID-19 pandemic

“We are crushed to say that the Epicenter Festival is being canceled due to the governmental restrictions on mass gatherings,” event officials said. “We respect these directives and recognize they are in the best interest of the greater good, as well as the health and safety of our fans, musicians, partners, and staff. Before accepting this fate, we worked really hard to try to reschedule the festivals. Unfortunately, scheduling conflicts, venue availabilities and a number of other factors out of our control made postponing impossible.”