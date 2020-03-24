Epicenter Festival, massive rock event at Charlotte Motor Speedway, canceled amid COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Epicenter Festival, an epic rock concert that was scheduled to take place the first weekend of May at Charlotte Motor Speedway, is canceled due to the concern of spreading the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
The massive event was scheduled to have Metallica, Lynyrd Skynard, Godsmack, and more, says the show will be bigger and stronger than ever in May 2021.
Event officials said ticket buyers can get a full refund, apply it toward the 2021 pass or exchange it for another festival this year.
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper recently issued an executive order that permits mass gatherings of 50 or more people because of the coronavirus.
“We are crushed to say that the Epicenter Festival is being canceled due to the governmental restrictions on mass gatherings,” event officials said. “We respect these directives and recognize they are in the best interest of the greater good, as well as the health and safety of our fans, musicians, partners, and staff. Before accepting this fate, we worked really hard to try to reschedule the festivals. Unfortunately, scheduling conflicts, venue availabilities and a number of other factors out of our control made postponing impossible.”
